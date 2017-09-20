'WWE 2K18' MyCareer mode news: Features allow player to ambush other WWE superstars

A promotional photo for 2K Sports' "WWE 2K18." Facebook/WWEgames

With just a few weeks left until the much-awaited "WWE 2K18" arrives, developers Yuke's and Visual Concepts have detailed some of the new features and improvements in the game's MyCareer mode.

Unlike its predecessors, "WWE 2K18's" MyCareer mode will now allow players to freely roam around the backstage area. Players also have the option to create an alliance with any other WWE Superstars and Legends.

For those who want to make it to the game's WrestleMania, there are two paths to choose from; the "Company Man" and "Fan Favorite." The former requires the player to help the general managers (GMs) get what they want out of the roster on any given show.

"This involves conspiring with the GMs backstage, ambushing other WWE Superstars in the locker room or during their interviews," MyCareer designer Ramelle Ballesca said. "And basically doing whatever it takes to maintain that GM's power, both in the ring and backstage."

The "Fan Favorite" path, on the other hand, is more of a hard work. For instance, the player must take on different match types against WWE Superstars and Legends - including Roman Reigns, Triple H, Larry Zbyszko, John Cena, The Rock, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and AJ Styles - in order to earn their respect.

"You'll also have WWE Superstars test your in-ring aptitude and skills on the microphone," Balessca continued. "But if you succeed at this, you will earn the whole locker room's respect."

Once the player earns their respect, the WWE Superstars and Legends will then start giving in-ring bonuses for best matches and promos. This apparently means that the player has a chance to have its own customized WWE Championship or Universal Championship.

"WWE 2K18" is scheduled to be released worldwide on Oct. 17, Tuesday for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.