'WWE 2K18' for Nintendo Switch release date news: Game available by Oct. 17

Charmagne Nojas

"WWE 2K18" for Nintendo Switch cover featuring athlete Seth Rollins2k Official Website

Last July 10, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) took to social media to officially announce the fall release of the game "WWE 2K18" for the Nintendo Switch.

In its Twitter post, the company revealed that the title will become available on Oct. 17 not only to gamers with Nintendo's console but also to those using the Playstation 4 and Xbox One. The announcement came in the form of a brief video featuring WWE's current cover athlete, Seth Rollins.

It has been half a decade since the franchise returned to the world of Nintendo. The last time WWE and the game developer collaborated was back in 2012 with the release of "WWE 13" for Wii.

The latest "WWE 2K18" features many improvements over its previous iteration. The current version now features an all-new MyCareer mode, updated customization options, and a roster of wrestlers, which is considered the biggest the game had to date. According to the official 2K website, the same roster will also be available to gamers with other consoles.

The game is now open for pre-order in retail stores nationwide, and those who place an order before Oct. 17 can enjoy some exclusive features. Gamers who pre-order the regular edition get a special character, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kurt Angle, while those who pre-order the Deluxe or Collector's edition will receive early access to the game. They will receive their orders four days before the release date.

Aside from Seth Rollins, another wrestling legend also campaigned for the Nintendo Switch version of "WWE 2K18." Recently reports reveal that John Cena also participated in advertising the said iteration of the game. Although the athlete has no direct relation to the latest version of the game, Cena has been one of the series' biggest ambassadors.

More news and updates should arrive soon.

