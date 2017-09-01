'WWE 2K18' complete roster finally revealed

Seth Rollins as the cover Superstar of "WWE 2K18" 2K Games, Inc.

One of the hugely anticipated video game releases of this year, WWE 2K18 has given an update about the second batch of superstars that will be included in the game. Scheduled to go live on Oct. 17 this year for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and sometime this fall for Nintendo Switch, the WWE 2K18 roster is set to be the biggest in the franchise.

"In the second installment of the highly-anticipated WWE 2K18 Official Roster Reveal, 37 additional WWE Superstars have been announced for inclusion in the forthcoming franchise's worldwide release," said 2K Sports in their statement via Wrestle Zone. "WWE Superstar Samoa Joe joined WWE's Renee Young and WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves to reveal the second group of Superstars confirmed to appear in WWE 2K18."

The complete list of characters includes current Superstars, Women Wrestlers, Tag Team partnerships, popular Legends, and all-time Greats. The first batch, comprising of 47 characters, was announced earlier this month and they are now joined by the next batch of 37 new names shown in a new video starring WWE's Renee Young, WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves, and Samoa Joe.

For the Women's category, the characters included are Maryse, Naomi, Sasha Banka, Bayley, Ivory, Natalya, Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Tamina, and Ember Moon. For the Legends, Goldberg and Earthquake are included, as well as Jim The Anvil Neidhart, Larry Zbyszko, Brutus Beefcake, Greg Valentine, Edge, Godfather, Eddie Guerrero, and Daniel Bryan.

The Current Superstars are comprised of Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, The Miz, and Roman Reigns, while the characters included in the Tag Team are Kerry Von Erich, Kevin Von Erich, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Mojo Rawley, and Zack Ryder. A couple of great names are included in the All-time Greats as well, such as The Rock, Randy Orton, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

2K Sports added that WWE 2K18 is not yet rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Meanwhile, Early Access players will get a special treat as they can receive their copies and in-game bonuses on Oct. 13, four days early than the scheduled release.