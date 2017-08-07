'WWE: 2K18 Cena Nuff Edition' available for pre-order, packed with bonus materials and contents
2K Games announced in a promotional trailer that they will be releasing one of the most jam-packed limited editions of any video game out there. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has released a new game, and it is the "WWE 2K18 Cena Nuff Limited Edition." It is now available for pre-order, and was created to celebrate John Cena's illustrious career as a WWE wrestler.
According to the Daily News, the vice president of marketing at 2K, Chris Snyder said that there is no denying Cena's impact on the WWE. Snyder added that there will never be another John Cena in the game, which is a sign of recognition of Cena's dedication to and importance in the WWE.
It is almost comical just how much stuff is included in this package. The special edition is made special, coming in an ornate protective black box. Also, it includes a Mattel Cena action figure, as well as a Cena T-shirt and limited-edition wrestling cards. On top of all these goodies, they have also included a photo of Cena during his Royal Rumble championship victory signed by the wrestling superstar himself. To top it all off, they have also included a small commemorative piece of a mat from the event.
Included in this limited-edition pack is the deluxe edition of the video game. Additionally, it comes with a season pass which allows players to avail future downloadable content for free, two in-game versions of Cena, and two in-game versions of WWE hall of famer Kurt Angle. Other playable characters exclusive to this pack are Batista and Rob Van Dam.
That's a mountain of exclusive content outside of the game itself, and with its release just recently, fans must be clamoring to get their hands on one or more copies of the premium pack.
There are only 30,000 copies of this massive limited-edition pack. It is decently priced at $149.99, which is not too bad considering the amount of bonus content and memorabilia to be had.
