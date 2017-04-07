'Wreck-It Ralph 2' premiere date, cast news, spoilers: Sequel's title revealed; 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' set to introduce new characters

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wreck-It Ralph" has gotten a title — "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Meanwhile, new characters will be introduced in Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope's (Sarah Silverman) journey across the World Wide Web.

Disney revealed at the 2017 CinemaCon in Las Vegas the title of the animated film featuring Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope. The film is called "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," which will be directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore.

Oh My Disney reported that aside from the two lead characters, it was confirmed at CinemaCon that Sergeant Calhoun and Fix-It Felix will be returning as well, to be voiced again by Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer, respectively.

The film was confirmed to be bringing in new characters that are expected to be found when Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope arrives on the Internet. However, director Johnston said that the story will still revolve around Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Johnston said, "The sequel will add several new characters, but will still focus on the relationship between the lumbering and lovable demolition expert and the sassy racecar driver from the first film."

"At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship," he went on to say.

Based on the title, Ralph will be escaping from the video game world and will end up wandering the Internet. Moore said that bringing the characters to the Internet opens up new adventures for the film.

"To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore," Moore explained. He also added that their production team is creating a look that will show the Internet in "a whole new, imaginative way."

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is slated to premiere on March 9, 2018.