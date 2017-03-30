'Wreck-It Ralph 2' movie news: Disney promises to break the Internet in animated film's upcoming sequel

The highly-anticipated sequel of "Wreck-It Ralph" finally got a title.

On Wednesday, Disney Animation Studios revealed via Twitter that the title for the next "Wreck-It Ralph" installment will be "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2." The film outfit also revealed that the film will come out in theaters on March 9, 2018.

Next year, he's gonna break it

Disney also unveiled more details about the upcoming animated film during the CinemaCon on Tuesday. According to the film studio, the events in the sequel will take place in a location different from that of the first film since it will be set in a connecting universe featuring diverse video game characters from various arcade games.

Rich Moore, one of the directors of the upcoming film, revealed the reason why they opted to bring Ralph and the rest of the characters of "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" in a different world.

"To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore," Moore said in a statement. "Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know — the internet — but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way," he added.

Advertisement

It was also mentioned that some of the original cast members from the 2012 Oscar Awards-nominated comedy will return in the sequel. The list includes John C. Reilly as the titular character Ralph, Sarah Silverman as Vanellope von Schweetz, Jack McBrayer as Fic-It Felix, and Jane Lynch as Sergeant Calhoun.

More characters will be added in the sequel, but Disney revealed that the story will continue to focus on the relationship between Ralph and race car driver Vanellope. "At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship," script co-writer Phil Johnston added.

The names of the new characters for "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" are expected to be revealed before the film's debut on the big screen.