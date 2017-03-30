'Wreck-It Ralph 2' movie news: Disney promises to break the Internet in animated film's upcoming sequel
The highly-anticipated sequel of "Wreck-It Ralph" finally got a title.
On Wednesday, Disney Animation Studios revealed via Twitter that the title for the next "Wreck-It Ralph" installment will be "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2." The film outfit also revealed that the film will come out in theaters on March 9, 2018.
Next year, he's gonna break it
Disney also unveiled more details about the upcoming animated film during the CinemaCon on Tuesday. According to the film studio, the events in the sequel will take place in a location different from that of the first film since it will be set in a connecting universe featuring diverse video game characters from various arcade games.
Rich Moore, one of the directors of the upcoming film, revealed the reason why they opted to bring Ralph and the rest of the characters of "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" in a different world.
"To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore," Moore said in a statement. "Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know — the internet — but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way," he added.
It was also mentioned that some of the original cast members from the 2012 Oscar Awards-nominated comedy will return in the sequel. The list includes John C. Reilly as the titular character Ralph, Sarah Silverman as Vanellope von Schweetz, Jack McBrayer as Fic-It Felix, and Jane Lynch as Sergeant Calhoun.
More characters will be added in the sequel, but Disney revealed that the story will continue to focus on the relationship between Ralph and race car driver Vanellope. "At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship," script co-writer Phil Johnston added.
The names of the new characters for "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" are expected to be revealed before the film's debut on the big screen.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- After London's terror attack, should I still evangelise my Muslim neighbour?
- Mother of Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last year in Jerusalem is also killed
- Pastor prays for Lazarus-style miracle that dead wife will be resurrected by God
- Christian President of Lebanon controversially declares Christians are 'no longer in direct danger' in Middle East
- Judge throws out class action against Christian group brought by LGBT activists
- Q&A explainer: Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting in Jerusalem against the State of Israel?