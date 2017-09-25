World's Largest Game Boy sets a new world record

The original Game Boy 1989 on which the giant version by a Belgian student was based upon. Wikipedia/Evan-Amos

Nintendo fans better brace themselves, as a student has set the Guinness World Record for the largest Game Boy handheld console ever.

The huge handheld gaming device, sadly, will not be for sale anywhere. Regardless, the Game Boy mentioned stands at an impressive 101 cm tall, 62 cm wide and 20 cm deep, and was built by a 21-year-old Belgian student named Ilhan Unal. Unal stated that it took him about one month to build the giant Game Boy after a week of finalizing its design on his computer.

The giant device was based on the original Game Boy released by Nintendo back in 1989, which had no color other than black pixels.

Despite the size of the device, it thankfully only uses regular-sized Game Boy cartridges for its games. In comparison to the giant device, these games look nearly microscopic. The giant Game Boy can play any old Game Boy title and has all the functionalities of its regular-sized counterpart, like the system link for a good old-fashioned Game Boy multiplayer with a friend.

In the Guinness "Meet the Record Breakers" video for Unal, he said that his inspiration for building the device was that the Game Boy was a huge part of his childhood. As a young child, he wanted to make something that would have made himself and anyone who is a "big kid by heart" happy. The Belgian creator added, "People who are able to bring smiles to other people's faces are generally happier than other people."

The feat has now cemented Unal into the new Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition segment of Guinness and prompted Mirror UK to conduct a poll regarding which console deserves a giant version next. Those interested can vote here.