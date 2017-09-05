'World of Warcraft' updates: 'Shadows of Argus' DLC released with its patch notes

"Word of Warcraft: Legion" Shadows of Argus banner art YouTube/World of Warcraft

Subscribers, both new and veteran, of Blizzard's long-running massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) "World of Warcraft," have a new reason to rejoice as the gaming studio giant releases the newest update for its Legion expansion called "Shadows of Argus." The downloadable content for the Legion expansion was released in the United States on Aug. 29 and in the United Kingdom on Aug. 30.

The update bears the technical brand of Patch 7.3 and is set to be one of the biggest releases for the "World of Warcraft: Legion" this year, with the more recent and small subsequent Patch 7.3.5 to follow shortly after the initial big update.

"Shadows of Argus" and its basic packages include the Planet of Argus and everything in it, including three new zones, all of which are no-fly areas. The said zones are Krokunn, the planet's surface; Mac'Aree, a city atop the old Draenei civilization ruins; and the Antoran Wastes, the docking place of Legion vessels.

Apart from the new open zones and areas, the update will also include a new raid area and boss, Antorus, The Burning Throne, as well as a new dungeon — Seat of the Triumvirate. This — along with the usual new spell animations, an update to all professions, new customizations for Relics using the Netherlight Crucible as well as a rework for the whole pets system — are sure to keep the fan base busy for months.

"Shadows of Argus" also includes new balance changes for gameplay, which is specific per profession or class. The changes are particularly aimed at the Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Monk, Paladin, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior.

Those who have been expecting new mounts will also not be disappointed as Blizzard introduced the update along with several new mounts, 12 of which have been unveiled.

Blizzard has also planned a weekly event chain for the new update to the expansion which is to take its course over three weeks from the initial release of "Shadows of Argus." These are in the form of quest continuation as well as the continuation from where the narrative of the story previously left off.

The patch is also speculated to be the final major update for the Legion expansion for the year of 2017.