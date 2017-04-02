'World of Warcraft' phishing scam news: Hackers send email to get details and make money from it

Popular video game "World of Warcraft" is the current victim of hackers. Gamers are apparently at risk of stolen identity and other unfortunate incidents just by following instructions sent via email.

In a report by Graham Cluley, online bandits are sending emails to players of "World of Warcraft," saying that they have won a particular prize. The email says that they just need to click on a link to receive their item. Then, they have to fill in necessary information based on their Blizzard account.

Hackers have reportedly used "Battlepaw" and "Mystic Runesbar" as baits to get the players' personal details. "Battlepaw" is an in-game pet that players can acquire by spending cash, while "Mystic Runesbar" is a flying mount, which can also be purchased in the game.

When players click on the link, a window will pop out, asking for their Blizzard account details. Hackers will easily get the information and make money out of it. The copy of the email reads, "You are receiving this e-mail because your friend has purchased 'World of Warcraft' In-Game Pet: Brightpaw for you as a gift!"

"To claim your gift, enter your Gift Key on the Battle.net? Account Management. You'll be sent to the download page afterward if needed," the letter goes on to say.

The email that hackers send to the "World of Warcraft" players. Graham Cluley

Advertisement

Players will easily be victimized by the scheme, but those who are observant will notice that the "Battle.net" word in the email has a suspicious question mark. This is also true with another question mark beside the word "Blizzard Entertainment" at the end of the message.

It should also be noted that Blizzard Entertainment has already announced before that they are dropping the word "Entertainment" from their name and just be called "Blizzard." However, the studio "will continue to serve as the central nervous system for Blizzard games - nothing is changing in that regard," the company said on their website in September last year.

Those who were not informed about this would be the easy target of the hackers. It is best for players to be more vigilant, especially when they receive an email from an unknown sender.