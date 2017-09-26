'World of Warcraft' Patch 7.3.2 news: Minor update paves way for Antorus release

Promotional photo for "World of Warcraft: Legion" Facebook/WarcraftSEA

A new "World of Warcraft" patch has officially been announced and it looks like it will be spoiling gamers about the upcoming 8.0 patch.

Patch 7.3.2 was announced in the official "World of Warcraft" forums. It is said to be a minor patch with mostly back-end changes but that did not stop excited fans from mining the update and looking for clues.

Blizzard Entertainment's post reads:

"We've updated the 7.3 [Public Test Realm] with a new patch, labeled as 7.3.2. This patch is very minor, focused around updating a few of our backend systems as well as making some final adjustments in preparation for the release of the Antorus raid zone. There's no new content or features in this update, and any other changes will be extremely light... As such, we're not planning to post regular development notes with future builds, but will post updates regarding raid testing as that process continues."

PC Games N mined the update and found that the patch's biggest change comes in the form of the post-Antorus quest, which looks to lead directly into the next "World of Warcraft" expansion.

The final part of the Antorus encounter is a fight against an incarnation of the planet, which will severely impact Azeroth.

This will open "The Wound" in Silithus, one of the least used zones in "World of Warcraft." Gamers will then be instructed to investigate the zone.

The quest will likely follow the defeat of the Antorus raid, but it may be possible that it will also unlock for everyone eventually.

Patch 7.3.2 preps servers for the release of Antorus. It also allows users to increase their legendary item level to 1000 using Awoken Titan Essence.

There is no release date yet for Patch 7.3.2 but given that it is a minor update, it will not take long before the update is widely available for "World of Warcraft" gamers.