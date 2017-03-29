'Wonder Woman' spoilers, release date: Producer shares heroine's mission

Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" is expected to save humankind in the upcoming standalone film for the DC superhero. But among the good deeds she is expected to perform, one will be more important to her, and this will have something to do with her people, the Amazonians.

Producer Charles Roven shared through an interview with Comicbook.com that Wonder Woman will desire to rekindle the mission bestowed upon them by the leader of the gods, Zeus. To note, the Amazonians were created by Zeus to bring peace and balance back to humankind, when his son Ares brought hate and discord into their world. When Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, takes on this mission, she will find that spreading some love is not an easier task to accomplish.

Roven said, "While she's got the mission in her mind when she leaves, she accomplishes the mission by actually learning from her experiences, including being gifted of those experiences by mankind. It's really just the sense that we're not in this world alone. We need each other."

When asked by IGN about future "Wonder Woman" sequels, given the film will be a success, Roven shared that they could choose to revisit any time period in the titular character's past or they could set the sequel in a more recent era.

Although the character will be introduced in the upcoming standalone film, Gadot's Wonder Woman will also appear in "Justice League," which will most likely reveal more information about the character.

On a different note, DC's latest trailer for the film received mixed reviews. A number of fans complained about how white and smooth Gadot's armpits are, when she is in the midst of battle. Other fans have chosen to be passive about it. Although fans do not know the reason behind the scene, some have dubbed the issue as a post-production mess.

"Wonder Woman" is slated to premiere on June 2.