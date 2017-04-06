'Wonder Woman' spoilers, news: Director Patty Jenkins' 'Thor' ideas have made it to 'Wonder Woman' film

DC has recently opted to expand its cinematic universe, just like what Marvel did. While "Thor: Ragnarok" is expected to open new storylines for future Marvel films, such as "Avengers: Infinity War," "Wonder Woman" is also expected to introduce DC's upcoming "Justice League" film.

Reports say that "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins was supposed to direct Marvel's upcoming Thor installment. Although the director worked on the foundations of the film, her ideas were not meant to see the light of day, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is. According to her, she made use of those ideas for the upcoming "Wonder Woman" film.

"It's a lot of the same questions and a lot of the same struggles that I was interested in Thor's story or here, although in that case it was the second movie so it would never have been as pure and as simple fan arc so I really think it was meant to be that I ended up doing this one, which I had always wanted to do anyway," Jenkins told ComicBook.

During the interview with the publication, Jenkins shared that they wanted to create a classic film, one as funny and as great as "Superman I" and "Indiana Jones." The director shared that they ended up making a funny film, which will send viewers into fits of laughter before taking them into new adventures.

As previously reported, Gal Gadot will portray the titular character, Wonder Woman. As revealed in the synopsis of the film, the leader of the Amazons is expected to fight a massive war that could potentially end all wars. Perhaps this refers to her most important mission, one involving Zeus' son Ares, who has corrupted the minds of humankind and brought chaos into their world. The Amazons were created by Zeus to safeguard the peace in the realm of humans, and Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, will make sure she carries out her role as the leader of the Amazons.

"Wonder Woman" hits theaters this June 2.