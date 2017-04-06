'Wonder Woman' spoilers, news: Director Patty Jenkins' 'Thor' ideas have made it to 'Wonder Woman' film
DC has recently opted to expand its cinematic universe, just like what Marvel did. While "Thor: Ragnarok" is expected to open new storylines for future Marvel films, such as "Avengers: Infinity War," "Wonder Woman" is also expected to introduce DC's upcoming "Justice League" film.
Reports say that "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins was supposed to direct Marvel's upcoming Thor installment. Although the director worked on the foundations of the film, her ideas were not meant to see the light of day, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is. According to her, she made use of those ideas for the upcoming "Wonder Woman" film.
"It's a lot of the same questions and a lot of the same struggles that I was interested in Thor's story or here, although in that case it was the second movie so it would never have been as pure and as simple fan arc so I really think it was meant to be that I ended up doing this one, which I had always wanted to do anyway," Jenkins told ComicBook.
During the interview with the publication, Jenkins shared that they wanted to create a classic film, one as funny and as great as "Superman I" and "Indiana Jones." The director shared that they ended up making a funny film, which will send viewers into fits of laughter before taking them into new adventures.
As previously reported, Gal Gadot will portray the titular character, Wonder Woman. As revealed in the synopsis of the film, the leader of the Amazons is expected to fight a massive war that could potentially end all wars. Perhaps this refers to her most important mission, one involving Zeus' son Ares, who has corrupted the minds of humankind and brought chaos into their world. The Amazons were created by Zeus to safeguard the peace in the realm of humans, and Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, will make sure she carries out her role as the leader of the Amazons.
"Wonder Woman" hits theaters this June 2.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea
- Deaf girl severely beaten by her Muslim family for embracing Jesus; Christians urged to pray for her safety