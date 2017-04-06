'Wonder Woman' spoilers, cast news: Ares is 'the greatest villain,' according to director

The origin story film of superheroine Wonder Woman is hitting theaters in less than a couple of months. It has previously been revealed that Ares will be the major adversary in "Wonder Woman," and according to the movie's director, there is a good reason behind it.

In the film, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) meets a military pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who has been washed ashore. From him, she learns about the ongoing World War I, which urges her to leave her home, the island of Themyscira, and fight alongside humanity in the war to end all wars.

Ares, the god of war, is said to have a major role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, as it will feature a face-off between him and Wonder Woman. They have had a long history together in the comics, with Ares appearing in the first issue way back in 1942. Since then, the god of war has always been an adversary to Diana and the Amazonians, according to Screen Rant. However, he is not the only god who has had a beef with the Amazonian superheroine.

Director Patty Jenkins recently spoke with Comic Book at WonderCon about her latest project "Wonder Woman." When asked why she chose Ares to be the main villain, instead of Cheetah, Hercules, or Circe, in the upcoming DCEU film, she answered, "I mean I think he's the biggest villain of Wonder Woman's world, and so I think if you're going to start off big, start off right with the greatest villain."

Jenkins added, "It was a great delight to place him in the world in a way where he believes in exactly what a real true Ares does. And what kind of havoc would Ares wreak on this planet and how? There's some pretty good jobs to put them in for that."

Apart from the main villain Ares, it has been revealed that Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya) will also be causing trouble throughout the film.

"Wonder Woman" will hit theaters on June 2.