'Wonder Woman' spoilers, cast news: Ares is 'the greatest villain,' according to director
The origin story film of superheroine Wonder Woman is hitting theaters in less than a couple of months. It has previously been revealed that Ares will be the major adversary in "Wonder Woman," and according to the movie's director, there is a good reason behind it.
In the film, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) meets a military pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who has been washed ashore. From him, she learns about the ongoing World War I, which urges her to leave her home, the island of Themyscira, and fight alongside humanity in the war to end all wars.
Ares, the god of war, is said to have a major role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, as it will feature a face-off between him and Wonder Woman. They have had a long history together in the comics, with Ares appearing in the first issue way back in 1942. Since then, the god of war has always been an adversary to Diana and the Amazonians, according to Screen Rant. However, he is not the only god who has had a beef with the Amazonian superheroine.
Director Patty Jenkins recently spoke with Comic Book at WonderCon about her latest project "Wonder Woman." When asked why she chose Ares to be the main villain, instead of Cheetah, Hercules, or Circe, in the upcoming DCEU film, she answered, "I mean I think he's the biggest villain of Wonder Woman's world, and so I think if you're going to start off big, start off right with the greatest villain."
Jenkins added, "It was a great delight to place him in the world in a way where he believes in exactly what a real true Ares does. And what kind of havoc would Ares wreak on this planet and how? There's some pretty good jobs to put them in for that."
Apart from the main villain Ares, it has been revealed that Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya) will also be causing trouble throughout the film.
"Wonder Woman" will hit theaters on June 2.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea
- Deaf girl severely beaten by her Muslim family for embracing Jesus; Christians urged to pray for her safety