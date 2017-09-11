'Wonder Woman' news: Gal Gadot shares blooper reels with fans

Gal Gadot stars in "Wonder Woman" as an Amazon princess turned superhero. Facebook/WonderWoman

"Wonder Woman" fans have a long time to wait before the sequel is released, but they do have blooper reels to tide them over until then, courtesy of no other than Diana Prince herself.

Gal Gadot knows her fan base and she knows they can't get enough of the titular superhero. The actress shared a video reel of bloopers from the film via Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Chris's nickname for me was giggle Gadot, @PattyJenks & I could communicate with no words. I enjoyed filming every second of the movie.

"Chris [Pine]'s nickname for me was giggle Gadot," the actress captioned the video.

It is easy to understand why, in the video, Gadot is seen bursting out in laughter several times while filming. Specifically, the scenes where she and Pine are exiting the war planning meeting, eating ice cream at the train station, and dancing on the night of the film's final fight scene.

She is also seen taking directions from film director Patty Jenkins, whom she said in the tweet "could communicate with no words."

Exactly a week before, Gadot also tweeted another blooper reel showing her laughing during even more scenes of the film, including while on the boat ride leaving Themyscira and during the final fight scene against Ares (David Thewlis).

The full blooper reel is included in the "Wonder Woman" DVD extras, which comes out on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

"Wonder Woman" also stars Pine as Captain Steve Trevor, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Robin Wright as Antiope, Danny Huston as General Erich Ludendorff, Saïd Taghmaoui as Sameer, Ewen Bremner as Charlie, Eugene Brave Rock as Chief Napi, and Lucy Davis as Etta Candy.

The movie follows Diana, princess of Themyscira, as she attempts to save humanity from the evil of the Great War, even as she is trying to find and defeat Ares, the god of war.