'Wonder Woman' home media release to have new epilogue scene

Warner Bros. has recently announced a home media release for "Wonder Woman" (2017), which will include "Etta's Mission," a bonus scene not shown in theaters.

Lucy Davis is coming back as Etta Candy, secretary of Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), in the Blu-Ray release of "Wonder Woman." Also making a guest appearance are Saïd Taghmaoui as Sameer and Ewen Bremner as Charlie.

The teaser trailer for the epilogue can be found below.

Own #WonderWoman on Digital Tuesday and watch a bonus scene not seen in theaters! pic.twitter.com/kig2FKJT00 — #WonderWoman (@WonderWomanFilm) August 27, 2017

The footage follows Etta as she tracks down Diana's former WWI troop at a bar. When asked about what she's doing in the bar, she says, "This is our first mission, top secret. The war is over, but the good fight goes on. After the bombings in Liège along the western Belgian front, the powers at be found something."

"It's very old. It's very powerful," she adds. "They want us to recover the artifact and deliver it to the Americans. I mean, we don't want it in the wrong hands, do we?"

Fans are speculating that the artifact is the mysterious Mother Box, which will play a big role in "Justice League" the movie. The Mother Box are part machine, part living beings that possess many powers such as teleportation and energy manipulation.

In "Justice League," the objects are being sought after by Steppenwolf on behalf of Darkseid. Three Mother Boxes are distributed to the Atlanteans, Amazons, and humans.

"Wonder Woman" follows the story of Diana (Gal Gadot) of the Amazons, who encounters Steve Trevor when the captain crash lands on the island of Themyscira. Together, they resolve to save the world from the ongoing World War. As Diana discovers the world of men, she also finds out her powers and her true destiny.

Home Entertainment will release the digital version of "Wonder Woman" on Tuesday, Aug. 29 while the hard copy DVD and Blu-ray will be available starting Sept. 19.