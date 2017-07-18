'Wonder Woman 2' release date, plot rumors: Diana of Themyscira staying in the past?
Fans hoping to see Wonder Woman fight present-day bad guys in the sequel to this year's box-office juggernaut may have to wait a little longer as the movie's director plans to keep the superhero in the past.
In a report, Screen Rant said that "Wonder Woman 2" will take Gal Gadot's Princess Diana of Themyscira to the 1980s Soviet Union. If the speculations are correct, the sequel to the box office success of "Wonder Woman" will have the Cold War as backdrop. "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has yet to officially sign on for the sequel, although Screen Rant reported that she is expected to play an active role in developing the script for "Wonder Woman 2."
The same report also claims that Chris Pine may reprise his role as Steve Trevor. However, it remains to be seen if it is going to be the same Steve Trevor who helped Wonder Woman in World War, considering that Pine's character died or at least appeared to have died in the first "Wonder Woman" film.
Even if the sequel shows that Trevor actually lived, bringing the same Steve Trevor might be a stretch, given the timeline jump. CinemaBlend speculates that Pine might appear as a second or even third-generation Steve Trevor.
Finally, also rumored to be on the way to making an appearance in the sequel is original Wonder Woman — Lynda Carter. The 65-year-old actress confirmed in an interview with People that she is in talks to appear in "Wonder Woman 2." Cater told People that as early as the first film, she already talked with director Jenkins about the possibility of appearing in the film. "We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing," she said, adding, "It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do."
-
