'Wonder Woman 2' release date, plot news: Sequel might take place in the 1980s

With "Wonder Woman" being the highest earning DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film at the domestic box-office, a sequel is expected to be announced soon to build on that success.

The untitled "Wonder Woman 2" movie is reportedly going to be officially announced during Warner Bros. Pictures panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Saturday, July 22. Fans will also be expecting a release date which some speculate could be one of the DCEU's reserved dates in 2020 which are Feb. 14 and June 5. This gives Warner Bros. ample time to plan for the upcoming sequel.

Early reports have said that "Wonder Woman 2" might jump forward from World War I and take place in the 1980s where Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would go up against enemies in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Additionally, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) might make a comeback; however, this may pose a problem since his character died in the first film when the airplane he was on exploded into flames. This could mean that he may possibly appear in flashbacks or other sequences.

At SDCC 2017, Patty Jenkins who helmed the first film is expected to be announced as the returning director of the sequel. Jenkins led "Wonder Woman" to become the most successful DCEU film earning $382 million in North America. It beat "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad" and "Man of Steel."

"Wonder Woman" was the origin story of Diana and the discovery of her god-like powers which were bestowed onto her by Zeus to kill the enemy God of War, Ares. After her triumphant battle with the war god, she has since laid low after realizing that she had no control over men and women's decisions over good and evil.

"Wonder Woman 2" is expected to arrive sometime in 2020.