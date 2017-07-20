'Wonder Woman 2' release date, plot news: Sequel might take place in the 1980s
With "Wonder Woman" being the highest earning DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film at the domestic box-office, a sequel is expected to be announced soon to build on that success.
The untitled "Wonder Woman 2" movie is reportedly going to be officially announced during Warner Bros. Pictures panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Saturday, July 22. Fans will also be expecting a release date which some speculate could be one of the DCEU's reserved dates in 2020 which are Feb. 14 and June 5. This gives Warner Bros. ample time to plan for the upcoming sequel.
Early reports have said that "Wonder Woman 2" might jump forward from World War I and take place in the 1980s where Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would go up against enemies in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Additionally, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) might make a comeback; however, this may pose a problem since his character died in the first film when the airplane he was on exploded into flames. This could mean that he may possibly appear in flashbacks or other sequences.
At SDCC 2017, Patty Jenkins who helmed the first film is expected to be announced as the returning director of the sequel. Jenkins led "Wonder Woman" to become the most successful DCEU film earning $382 million in North America. It beat "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad" and "Man of Steel."
"Wonder Woman" was the origin story of Diana and the discovery of her god-like powers which were bestowed onto her by Zeus to kill the enemy God of War, Ares. After her triumphant battle with the war god, she has since laid low after realizing that she had no control over men and women's decisions over good and evil.
"Wonder Woman 2" is expected to arrive sometime in 2020.
-
Woman becomes Christian during screening of The Shack
A British evangelist has told of how he led a woman to faith during a recent screening of Christian-themed movie The Shack.
-
Ark Encounter is lit up to 'take back the rainbow' from LGBT people
The founder of the controversial Ark Encounter attraction in Kentucky has called on Christians to 'take back the rainbow' from LGBT people as a Christian symbol – and the massive structure is to be lit up every night in rainbow colours.
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Canon: How a Bible card game is helping students learn how Scripture began
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Pope Francis makes surprise call to rubbish collector who lost both his legs in collision
- Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland
- How this passionate Christian from Samaritan's Purse is helping to save lives in war-torn northern Iraq
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law