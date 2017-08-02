Entertainment
'Wonder Woman 2' release date news: Gal Gadot-starrer confirmed for 2019, plot details revealed?

Maolen Estomagulang

Gal Gadot poses for the press at the premiere of "Wonder Woman."Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Mark your calendars, "Wonder Woman" fans. Warner Bros. Pictures has officially announced that the sequel to the hit superhero film will open in theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

The announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22. While in-depth details remain pretty scarce, rumor has it that the sequel will be set in the 1980s.

This time around, Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), will reportedly go up against the Soviet Union in the midst of the Cold War. The sequel might also feature a cameo appearance from Lynda Carter.

"We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing," the 65-year-old actress, who played television's Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1978, said in an interview with People. "It really is up to [director] Patty [Jenkins], and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do."

While waiting, fans can check out Gadot's third appearance as Wonder Woman in "Justice League," an upcoming superhero film directed by Zack Snyder. The film is set several months after the events of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) will assemble a group of metahumans comprising of Wonder Woman, Barry Allen/Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to save the Earth from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

Steppenwolf is a general of the alien race, the New Gods. He is on a quest to find the three Mother Boxes on Earth for his nephew and commanding officer, Darkseid.

"Justice League," which also stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane and Connie Nielsen, is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17 in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.

