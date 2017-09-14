'Wonder Woman 2' release date, latest news: Patty Jenkins returns to direct sequel; second installment to compete with 'Star Wars' in 2019

Diana steps onto No Man's Land in "Wonder Woman" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

"Wonder Woman" proved to be a smash success all over the world, being both critically and commercially successful. Naturally, the success paved the way for a sequel, and fans are happy to know that Patty Jenkins is officially returning to direct the second installment.

As revealed by Variety, Jenkins recently closed a deal to direct the second installment of "Wonder Woman." Gal Gadot has already signed onto the sequel as well, reprising her role as the titular character in the film.

It was previously reported that Jenkins was already working on a script with DC head Geoff Johns, who also oversees the production alongside Jon Berg. At the time, Johns said that their goal was to make another great "Wonder Woman" film. He went on to say that he enjoyed working with Jenkins on the first film, and that they have a great idea for the sequel.

In the deal made with Jenkins, the exact numbers could not be disclosed, but sources say that it is within the $8 million range. Jenkins will write, direct, and produce the movie. This deal also makes her the highest paid female director of all time.

Meanwhile, knowing the scheduled date that "Wonder Woman 2" will be released, the film will face some tough competition. Around that time, "Star Wars Episode IX" will also be released on Dec. 20 of 2019, a week later than the release of "Wonder Woman 2." JJ Abrams will be returning to helm the project while Chris Terrio will co-write the ninth installment of the "Star Wars" movies.

This scenario does not appear to be good news for either movie, and it will possibly create a divide between movie goers. Despite the popularity of "Wonder Woman," the "Star Wars" movie franchise is bigger. It is likely that Warner Bros. will decide to move the sequel's release date, having done so with the first film in the past due to the premiere of "Transformers 5."

"Wonder Woman 2" is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 19, 2019.