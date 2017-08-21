'Wonder Woman 2' release date, cast news: Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct sequel; Geena Davis to appear?

"Wonder Woman" will be back for a sequel in 2019. DC Films

After the success of "Wonder Woman," director Patty Jenkins is currently in final discussions to helm the sequel which is slated to come out two years from now.

"Wonder Woman 2" was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 in June with Gal Gadot to reprise the titular role. However, at the time, there was no mention if Jenkins would be returning as the director because she apparently had only signed on for one film. Now, Jenkins is very near to signing a deal that would substantially pay her the same or even more than a male director.

"Wonder Woman" had the best opening ever for a female director with $103.1 million at the domestic box office beating out "Iron Man." It also has the best worldwide haul for a female director which currently stands at over $800 million.

Jenkins stands to earn at least $10 million for the sequel which is close to what Zack Snyder earned for "Man of Steel." This would make her the highest-paid female director in Hollywood.

The critically acclaimed director first entered the scene when she wrote and helmed the film "Monster" in 2003, which won a Best Actress Oscar Award for Charlize Theron. She also directed some episodes of "Entourage" and "The Killing."

In related news, Geena Davis, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar Award for "The Accidental Tourist," recently expressed interest to appear in the "Wonder Woman" sequel.

She told Variety, "I met Patty Jenkins and I told her, 'I'm sure you're going to make a sequel and if you need anybody Amazonian, there's always me. I'm available.' I loved it, and I want to do more of those films."

The iconic actress is known for her work in "A League of Their Own" and "Thelma & Louise." She also appeared in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy."

"Wonder Woman 2" is scheduled for release on Dec. 13, 2019.