'Wolfenstein: The New Colossus' releases new trailer showing Nazi superhero 'Blitzmensch'

Promotional photo of the upcoming "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus." Facebook/MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks

The release of the first person shooter action video game "Wolfenstein: The New Colossus" is only over a month away, but MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks are intent on ramping up the fans' excitement for the new game by releasing a new trailer, "Blitzmensch."

The trailer depicts the fictional animated show featuring a Nazi superhero, "Blitzmensch," which can be seen on TV screens within the Nazi-occupied America setting of the game. The character is based on Batman, and according to Bethesda, he is determined to "save the world from capitalism, communism, and degenerates every day."

The video shows a glimpse of how Germany has created an alternate pop culture in America after winning World War 2 in the game predecessor, "Wolfenstein: The New Order."

In the game, "Blitzmensch" is the favorite television show of General Engel, and is about an Olympic decathlete named Dieter Goldblitzer who was struck by lightning while on a transatlantic zeppelin flight.

The event transformed him in to the powerful hero Blitzmensch, who can zap bad guys with current generated from his body.

The electrifying hero also works with his partner, Fräulein Fox, in fighting a steady flow of weekly villains. "Blitzmensch" is a show "celebrating die Überlegenheit—the superiority—of the Reich and the Aryan race," says Bethesda.

At the end of the trailer, the developers put in some clips of the actual gameplay, including a brief but very interesting clip that show protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz fighting off a giant alligator.

The trailer is only one of a few videos depicting pop culture in the fictional Nazi-occupied America. One other trailer depicts a television show titled "Trust in Brother," which was created in thread of the classic American sitcom, complete with cued laugh tracks. However, it features themes like honor, nutrition, state security, and government informants.

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.