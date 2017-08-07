'Wolfenstein: The New Colossus' news: Upcoming installment promises better gaming experience than predecessors

"Wolfenstein: The New Colossus" is coming real soon, and Bethesda has been generous with releasing a video game footage gameplay and a peek into its storyline. This has surely generated a lot more hype among fans, making them much more anxious to get their hands on the promising new title.

The previous game "Wolfenstein: The New Order" and "The Old Blood" have been acclaimed by many critics, saying that "The New Order" "took the franchise to new-heights" according to PC World. The story was a refreshing change to the gun-toting protagonist with no story background — just running around killing Nazis compared to the classic versions of the game. The series, so far, has given the franchise more relatability through its story, and "Wolfenstein: The New Colossus" promises the same, if not, a better experience.

'Wolfenstein: The New Colossus' chapter one gameplay Polygon/YouTube

The game kicks off immediately from the event of "The New Order," wherein the main protagonist B.J Blazkowics was left in a coma. It has been months since, but the footage shows that he cannot walk, but that does not stop him from killing Nazi's any way he can. The voice acting is decent, which is somewhat of a staple coming from Bethesda Games.

The new game will center around Roswell, New-Mexico, which is where the second part of the demo is held. This was probably added so that people can try out the game with B.J. standing up for a change, and give them an idea on how different the game is from the previous two. According to IGN, the Roswell mission from the demo displayed the possibilites that can be expected from the franchise. It was still a fun experience likened to the previous installments, and provided challenging fights without giving up on the fun elements that makes this shooter popular.

Due to its setting and premise, expect an alien-related plot, which might give light on why the Nazis accumulated such advanced technology.

Advertisement

"Wolfestein: The New Colossus" is set to be released on Oct. 27.