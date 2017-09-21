'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' news: Gameplay trailer hints at Nazis end

Promotional photo of the upcoming "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus." Facebook/MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is almost here. As the Oct. 27 release draws closer, publisher Bethesda Softworks just dropped a new gameplay trailer and it is packed with intense action.

Earlier this week, the official YouTube account of Bethesda Softworks shared a new gameplay trailer for "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus." The trailer is about three minutes long and shows the frightening future where the Nazis have assumed control of America.

In particular, the Nazis have turned Manhattan into a wasteland. They have walled off New Orleans and are systematically purging the city; burning people and homes to the ground.

"[The Nazis] brazenly walk the streets of small-town USA — going where they want, taking what they want and behaving however they please," read the official synopsis for "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" (via Polygon). "But this is not BJ Blazkowicz's America. The United States will never be broken – especially with BJ on the job, rallying the Resistance and igniting a revolution."

Yet before that, Captain William Joseph Blazkowicz (better known as B. J.) must regroup with a local resistance group first and together, fight the Nazis in different iconic areas. At the same time, he must also use technological weapons – including the LaserKraftWerk and Dieselkraftwerk – to reawaken the sleeping giant that gained independence in 1776.

As if that were not promising enough, "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will have four downloadable content (DLC) packs, which will be included in the game's season pass. These packs are called "Episode Zero," "The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe," "The Diaries of Agent Silent Death," and "The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins."

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is set to be released on Oct. 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The game's Nintendo Switch version, on the other hand, will launch sometime in 2018.