'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' release date, gameplay news: Trailer shows sequel's focus on eliminating Nazis

Juan Miguel Salonga

A promotional poster for the video game 'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus," developed by Bethesda.Facebook/wolfenstein

The upcoming first-person shooter video game "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is one of the most anticipated titles from Bethesda Softworks this year. The game publisher released a new trailer, showing explicit sequences and adult-themed gameplay, although the main focus of the game sequel is pretty clear — eliminating the Nazis.

According to Polygon, the latest gameplay trailer of "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is reminiscent of "Inglorious Basterds," a Quentin Tarantino film with an anti-Nazi message.

Aside from exterminating Nazis wreaking havoc in the United States, the trailer also shows the game's funny side with humorous one-liners. A brief sex scene is also seen in the video.

Bethesda's game synopsis for "Wolfenstein II: A New Colossus" reads:

"The Nazis have taken over America. They've turned Manhattan into a wasteland. They've walled off New Orleans and are systematically purging the city, burning people and homes to the ground. And they brazenly walk the streets of small-town USA — going where they want, taking what they want and behaving however they please. But this is not BJ Blazkowicz's America."

According to Games Radar, "Wolfenstein II: A New Colossus" will center on the game's hero BJ as he goes on a mission to start the Second American Revolution. He will get aid from Grace Walker and a pack of resistance soldiers as they aim to defeat all the Nazis that destroyed their once-great nation.

The latest gameplay trailer is the second teaser for "Wolfenstein II: A New Colossus." The first teaser for the game was revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last June.

"Wolfenstein II: A New Colossus" will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on Friday, Oct. 27. The Nintendo Switch version is expected to be released next year.

