'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' gameplay news: Video shows heavy gunplay and more Nazi-killing

A promotional photo for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus." Twitter/NintendoAmerica

Fans of first-person shooter (FPS) games should rejoice, as a new gameplay video for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" has been released, showing a Nazi-killing rampage and a heavy gunplay.

Publisher Bethesda and developer MachineGames released a new gameplay clip that featured Wolfenstein lead character William Joseph "B.J." Blazkowicz running around Louisiana and doing all he can do to kill Nazis.

Set in a universe where the Nazis won World War II, the game involves Blazkowicz being given a mission in New Orleans, where he attempts to recruit a resistant member from a group of American freedom fighters who were still fighting the Nazi regime.

Although the gameplay is similar to what players saw in the first installment, "Wolfenstein: The New Order," there have been a few changes. Blazkowicz will have a few new weapons and abilities that the players can use.

First, players will now be able to wield two weapons at once while running around and fighting the enemies in their way. In a review done by Metro, they were able to use a combination of the Laserkraftwerk (a rechargeable laser), the Sturmgewehr automatic rifle, and the Schockhammer triple-barrelled shotgun.

Next, Blazkowicz will have a few new skills. In "Wolfenstein 2," players only need to run into walls and doors to smash through them. And in case of stealth attacks, they will be able to hide in small crevices. Additionally, senior designer Arcade Berg also added a modified panzerhund that users can ride and eventually destroy.

Meanwhile, console giant Nintendo revealed that the Switch users will have to wait until 2018 for a chance to play "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" on the handheld console.

Video game players can witness the new twists and turns in "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" when it hits the public on Oct. 27. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. As mentioned earlier, the sequel to Nazi-killing game will be landing on the Nintendo Switch next year.