'Wolfenstein 2' release date news: Teaser trailer shows Nazi superhero Blitzmensch

A promotional poster for the video game "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus," developed by Bethesda. Facebook/wolfenstein

Bethesda has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming game "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus," featuring a superhero for the Nazis — Blitzmensch. Even if there is no gameplay footage displaying the Blitzmensch, the trailer is still an interesting choice of means to promote the game before its release.

The backstory of Blitzmensch is akin to that of classic superheroes. At the beginning of the trailer, he is shown with three gold medals around his neck and flying a blimp through a lightning storm. He gets struck by lightning and gets imbued with superpowers that allow him to slay evil Americans. He also knocks off a nuclear warhead out of the sky, catches missiles from a tank and goes against Lady Liberty herself.

The new teaser trailer for 'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.' YouTube/Bethesda Softworks

The animation art style is similar to the "Batman" comics and the music is reminiscent of Adam West's classic live-action adaptation's theme song.

According to PC Gamer, the alter ego of Blitzmensch is Dieter Goldblitzer, a decathlete. General Frau Engel's favorite television show features the superhero and his sidekick Frau Fox as they attempt to eliminate capitalism and communism.

The fictional show celebrates "die Überlegenheit — the superiority — of the Reich and the Aryan race," according to Bethesda. The names of the villains are The Money Grubber, The Proletariat-Man and Mr. Yankee Monkey. These are pretty believable representations of what could have happened if the Nazis won the war and Bethesda has been making a lot of money in recent years by creating stark parallelisms such as this.

After the comical part of the trailer, everything goes black to reveal some Nazi-killing action. The trailer effectively displays the extent of the brutality that "Wolfenstein 2" has in store for its players — with crocodiles, robots and new and creative ways to kill German soldiers with a vast array of weapons.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 27.