'Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile' now available on iOS and Android

The classic 8-bit vertical arcade shooting game "Commando" can now be played on Android and iOS gadgets.

Gamers play as Super-Joe, a one-man army in "Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile." Their task for each of the eight levels is to neutralize insurgent troops in an unnamed area by defeating waves of soldiers and bringing down their base. The enemies can either face Super-Joe head-on or by hiding behind trenches or in bunkers. Grenades can be used for crowd control and clearing obstacles, although players will need to use these wisely as these resources are limited. On the other hand, Super-Joe's sub-machine gun has unlimited ammunition. Bonus points are awarded should players be able to rescue prisoners of war.

Players have the option to choose between two modes. "Classic" replicates the game style of the old arcade game. "Casual" has been calibrated to make the game easier to play on mobile devices. They can also compete against friends on who gets the highest score, as the game comes with a leaderboard.

"Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile" is a game by Capcom. Originally released in 1985, its gaming style was said to have influenced the development of later titles in the same genre. This was awarded as the "Best Shoot 'Em Up" game during the 1985 Readers Crash Awards, described as the only "war-like" game among its contemporaries, edging out other titles such as "Moon Cresta," published by Incentive, and "Elite" by Firebird.

The game was also previously released in gaming consoles, such as the NES and Atari 7800. More recently, the game was also made playable on the Wii, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, bundled together with other classic Capcom games. The "Bionic Commando" titles were intended to continue the story of "Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile," with Super Joe now identified as Joseph Gibson.

"Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile" can be purchased for $1.99.