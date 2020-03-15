With coronavirus and a lax government, what we need is an Esther

We have just commemorated the Exodus episode of the Golden Calf, when – in the temporary absence of leadership - the Jewish people succumbed to idol worship.

This passage is read directly after our joyous carnival festival of Purim (Lots) – in which we recognize that life is a gamble and whoever is up may come down, and whoever is down can surely rise.

It is no coincidence that all this is happening now, when the world is shut down by a virus which we don't understand and whatever we do may, inadvertently, lead to death.

Many books have been written about the concept of plague and other epidemiological situations – my own favourites being The Plague by French Nobel Prize Winner, Albert Camus, and Philip Roth's final novel, Nemesis.

The Purim story that we commemorated last week introduces the heroine, Esther, whose name means 'I will hide'. In the 4th century BCE global empire of Ahashuerus' Persia, extending from India to Ethiopia, Esther marries the King in order to save the Jewish people from slaughter at the hands of his wicked Prime Minister, Haman – epitome of irrational Jew-hatred through the ages.

Amazingly, G-d's name doesn't even appear in this book – but His presence is felt throughout in the words and behavior of Esther, and her mentor and advisor, Mordechai. This book also introduces us to the term for 'religion' – dat, which means 'custom and traditional behaviour' rather than faith.

Haman cannot bear this. He thinks that the entire empire should adhere to the customs and behavior of the powerful – ie the Persians. The book also introduces us for the first time to the word 'Yehudi', meaning 'Jew'.

The Purim story teaches us two principal lessons. There are two absolutes to which Jews must never succumb. One is bowing down to idols, whether in the image of Haman or in the image of the Golden Calf. The other is to respect boundaries. The Jews refused to partake in forbidden foods offered at the King's palace and insisted in maintaining the laws of dietary hygiene and separation of dishes, which has always been a hallmark of our difference from the nations of the world – for which we have also often been thoroughly abused, including in this country.

We now live in a global world in which a number of plagues, often known as 'flu' have been and gone, doing their international lethal work. From the 14th-century Black Death onwards, Jews have often been blamed for these global epidemics, even when they were themselves affected. The latest such libel is happening as I write, when Persia – now known as Iran - has been blaming 'the Jews' for coronavirus.

The global epidemic has now closed down churches, mosques and synagogues; public events in most countries have been cancelled and only very belatedly in this country over the weekend, it seems. But during my weekly shop, I noted that teenagers were sneezing in public places, without using a tissue. Outside our synagogue, a man in a car dropped three used tissues out of the window and refused to dispose of them properly when asked, driving off. A local hairdresser asked her clientele (most of whom are in their 80s and 90s) to wash their hands on entry, but only offered one towel between them all.

All these are examples of offences which do not respect boundaries.

Israel, France, Ireland, Denmark, Norway and various countries in Asia with a very high level of social discipline and medical care have all closed schools and prohibited visits to care homes. In Israel, the Minister of Health, who is a Hasidic rabbi, has worked hand in glove with the Chief Rabbinate and the Prime Minister to take stringent measures, including bans on visits to sacred sites, in order to safeguard as many individuals as possible. In Israel, grandparents have been asked not to help out with children – older children are looking after their siblings. This is possible in a family-oriented society.

But to this writer, who has experienced the brilliant Israeli health service (where doctors are paid a pittance in comparison to British doctors), it seems that our very own golden calf is the NHS, and that decisions on the virus are currently being taken with doctors rather than patients in mind. This was also made clear by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. This does not augur well.

I do hope that our own country is prepared for the debacle if it comes because, in the view of very many, the government's behavior has been lax beyond belief.

What we need at present is an Esther – let us hope that one arises asap.

Dr Irene Lancaster is a Jewish academic, author and translator who has established university courses on Jewish history, Jewish studies and the Hebrew Bible. She trained as a teacher in modern Languages and Religious Education.