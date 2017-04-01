News Briefs
'Winds of Winter' release date, plot rumors: Book delayed again? Martin to follow Black Plague plot?

JB Cachila

George R.R. Martin is still working on 'The Winds of Winter.'Reuters

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of George R.R. Martin's book "The Winds of Winter" are still left in limbo with regard to an official release date. New reports, however, say the book will be delayed again.

Various online reports say that TWOW will be delayed again due to Martin's projects and activities. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Martin is starting a "new film project" in Santa Fe, New Mexico where he is currently working in a nonprofit office and production facility. This is reportedly to be set in a 30,000 square-foot property.

The project, dubbed the "Stagecoach Foundation," was hailed by Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales as beneficial to Santa Fe's film economy.

While it's true that Martin is indeed working for the Stagecoach Foundation, the acclaimed author has expressed annoyance that some news outlets have misreported his involvement with the foundation. In his personal website, Martin said Stagecoach is not a film studio but a nonprofit foundation that aims to bring more film and TV production to Santa Fe.

He also clarified that the Stagecoach facility isn't as big as the reported 30,000 square feet property. That figure is for "Meow Wolf," which is a totally different place far from Stagecoach, he said, adding that the Stagecoach building is "perhaps a third that size."

Martin clarified several other things, including his role in the foundation. He said he won't be running Stagecoach – a person named Marisa X. Jimenez will be the one to do that under supervision from a board of directors.

He noted in his March 18 blog entry that although he has "so much to do," he is "always, always" excited about TWOW. He did promise earlier that he will work on finishing the book before embarking on other anthologies, and so fans can hope on that.

Black plague?

A new TWOW plot rumor says Martin might end "A Song of Ice and Fire" in the same way the Black Plague that hit the Middle Ages affected the people of the time. A Redditor "stumbled on an incredible quotation about the Middle Ages" and believed that Martin might use what it says to end ASOIAF.

Still, that's just a rumor, and it would be best to wait for Martin to finish the book instead.

