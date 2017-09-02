Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to launch on October 17; will introduce support for mixed reality devices

Attendees take a selfie during the unveiling of Windows 10 in Nairobi, Kenya in July 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

At IFA 2017 last week, Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will be released this October, boasting new features that will give PC users a different experience. One of the anticipated features is the mixed reality support.

Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will be officially launched on Oct. 17, months after the tech giant first began testing the next operating system (OS) update with new software features.

According to The Verge, perhaps the highlight of the Fall Creators Update will be the Windows Mixed Reality platform, made to support a number of available virtual reality (VR) headgears in the market. VR headset manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo will be benefitting from this latest Windows 10 offering.

It was also noted that Microsoft has been working on its mixed reality platform for many years now, starting with the development of its very own HoloLens headset. Nevertheless, the new mixed reality software for Windows 10 opens the door for users to enjoy the experience using the latest VR devices.

Meanwhile, the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update can still offer the mixed reality experience to users who do not have VR headsets. With the use of the webcam, people can have a 3D view of their surroundings by blending 3D objects with the actual environment.

The 3D content can be downloaded from Remix3D.com or experienced users can make them directly via Paint3D. Users can take a picture of their very own 3D environment and share them online.

The Next Web reported that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is supposed to have bigger features included in it, but Microsoft chose to delay introducing some of these features for next year.

One planned feature for the Fall Creators Update that was dropped is the Timeline feature, which would allow users to shift from one device to another, including Android and iOS devices.