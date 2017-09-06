Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to be released Oct. 17; includes better game mode, mixed reality, Windows Inking

Attendees took a selfie during the unveiling of Windows 10 in Nairobi, Kenya in July 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is set for release on Oct. 17, bringing in updated apps and new features to Microsoft users.

The latest update to Windows 10 will "introduce fun, new ways to get creative" in "beautifully designed and feature rich modern devices" available from select hardware partners, Microsoft said.

The update will come with Windows Mixed Reality, a handset brought to users by partners like Dell, Lenovo and Acer. Microsoft was also reported to be partnering with HTC Vive to be able to stream Steam content via the hardware.

Communication director for Windows Mixed Reality, Greg Sullivan, told ComputerBase, however, that the SteamVR feature won't be available on launch day. He said that the companies are only starting to work on the integration.

The devices are slated to cost less than $300.

Windows Inking is also coming to users. This feature will allow PDFs to be drawn on. OneDrive Files OnDemand will also make an appearance. The long-promised feature will allow users to save space on their virtual drives, as it allows for ghost copies of files to be saved instead of actual files.

Other updates include a better Photos and Videos application, a better game mode, improved Windows Defender and an eye-tracking technology that allows users to communicate in more unconventional ways than usual.

Avid Windows users are hoping for a better update than the Spring version, which is still in the process of rolling out and is causing issues in many devices.

There remains no mention of the Timeline feature, which is said to streamline communication and contacts in one place.

"Our mission at Microsoft is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of Windows and Devices Group. "One of the ways we're supporting that mission is by taking this next step in our Windows journey and empowering the creator in all of us with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update."