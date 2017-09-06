Windows 10 Fall Creators Update news: Will receive major features later this year

A promotional poster for Microsoft's operating system Windows 10. Facebook/WindowsPH

Microsoft has already announced the major update for their operating system (OS) Windows 10, which is set to be made available for users on Oct. 17 later this year. The tech company giant has been optimizing and testing the potential update this year, and will include significant changes to the OS as users know it.

According to technology website The Verge, one of the multiple changes that Windows 10 will be experiencing is the addition of the Windows Mixed Reality, which is a virtual reality (VR) platform that allows for compatibility with pre-existing gadgets for the specific feature. The feature is now part of the Fall Creators Update, and consumers will see some of the new VR headsets arrive as the update becomes available.

The Windows Mixed Reality could very well spark a change to personal computers, and the possibilities are just endless. As of now, projected prices for VR headsets are considerably pricey ranging from $250 - $400 depending on the make and the brand. The headsets may or may not include the controller that will allow users to navigate the Windows Mixed Reality interface, which would cost an estimated additional $100.

Among other notable upgrades are the enhanced experience for gaming and accessibility as well as security features that the major update will bring upon its release. These features will also be accessible with the Windows Mixed Reality, and it would appear that Microsoft is trying its best to make this into the new trend — which could give them an edge in the software industry over their competitors.

Social media could experience a paradigm shift as well since Microsoft will be offering new ways to create virtual stories through a new app that allows users to easily integrate photos into their videos, along with music and 3D properties. These features will definitely not be restricted for social media use, but it could potentially be an innovative and commercial feature for such platforms.

The major updates for Windows 10 will be available for download on Oct. 17.