Windows 10 Creators Update news: Rollout schedule confirmed for April 11

The highly anticipated release of the Windows 10 Creators Update will finally happen in just a few days.

The tech firm from Redmond, Washington confirmed that the much-awaited update for the Windows 10 operating system will be released on Tuesday, April 11. It will come with a lot of software updates and new feature additions.

According to Microsoft corporate vice president for devices and services Yusuf Mehdi in a press statement, "The Creators Update is borne out of the idea that we want to empower the ability to create in all of us."

One of the new features that will be introduced in the Windows 10 Creator's Update is the new Paint 3D app that will allow users to create 3D objects with the help of the improved Paint app. This will allow them to change colors, improve the image texture, and turn a regular 2D picture into a 3D masterpiece.

The Creator's Update also brings an improved version of the Microsoft Edge web browser that introduces an advanced tab management that will provide better assistance in finding topics online, as well as organizing and opening new tabs without having to leave their current page. It will also allow them to purchase all their favorite e-books in Windows Store and read it through Microsoft Edge using any Windows 10-powered devices.

Also, Netflix movies can be viewed in 4K Ultra HD resolution using the improved Microsoft browser.

The Creators Update will also bring the new Windows 10 Game Mode, which will allow users to maximize their gaming experience on PC by allotting more system resources for any games that will be played using the Windows 10 devices. They can also use the latest Beam service, which allows PC players to post their game exploits online using an amazing low-latency system without the need to use additional software or hardware.

To download the Windows 10 Creators Update, users need to watch out for the instructions from the Windows 10 Update Assistance to find out the update schedule.