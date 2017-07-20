'Windjammers' release date news: Arcade game coming to PlayStation 4 and Vita this August

"Windjammers" fans will finally get what they have been hoping for. Ten years after it launched on the Neo Geo console, the fast-paced sports arcade game is getting ported to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

The announcement was made by developer and publisher DotEmu's marketing manager Arnaud De Sousa through the PlayStation Blog last Monday, July 17. In it, he confirmed that a port of the game for PS4 and PS Vita will arrive on Aug. 29 and will support online multiplayer.

"We already have plans for updates and improvements," De Sousa revealed. "We want 'Windjammers' to live forever and want the community to dig it more and more every day. We'll do our best to help you guys keep rockin' it like a hurricane because if you're having fun, we're pretty sure 'Windjammers' will be a hit."

For those who are unfamiliar, "Windjammers'" game mechanics are basically the same with Air Hockey or Pong — players continuously shoot the disc towards the goal zone of their opponent in order to score. It can be played against the computer or in a two-player mode.

In "Windjammers," a player can choose from six characters — Hiromi Mita, Klaus Wessel, Beeho Yoo/Steve Miller, Gary Scott, Jordi Costa and Loris Biaggi — each with their own speed and power settings, nationality and special throw.

On top of that, "Windjammers" comes with a number of updated features, including better graphic fidelity, an enhanced art style and five distinctive game modes. It will also allow players to form their own competitive league.

The news came shortly after DotEmu hosted a closed beta of the game, which is also known as "Flying Power Disc," on PS4 and got the player community involved. From June 8 to 12, the giant company reportedly distributed more than 40,000 beta keys worldwide.

Stay tuned for more "Windjammers" news and updates.