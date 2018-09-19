Willow Creek names panel to oversee Bill Hybels investigation

Willow Creek has commissioned an external review group including senior evangelical figues to investigate allegations against its founder Bill Hybels.

Stories about Hybels' inappropriate conduct towards several women over a period of many years – all of which he denies – led to his early departure from his roles with the Willow Creek Community Church (WCCC) and the Willow Creek Association (WCA), its global network of churches.

Willow Creek Bill Hybels was the founding pastor of Willow Creek Church.

The handling of the allegations also led to the implosion of the church's leadership board, all of whom have announced their resignation.

Willow Creek yesterday named a review group co-chaired by Jo Anne Lyon, general superintendent emerita of The Wesleyan Church, Indianapolis, and Leith Anderson, president of the National Association of Evangelicals.

Other members are Margaret Diddams, provost of Wheaton College, and Gary Walter, past president of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Chicago. The panel's title will be theWillow Creek Independent Advisory Group (IAG).

While WCCC and WCA have pledged their full cooperation with IAG, they will not be represented on the group.

Its remit is to consider allegations related to Bill Hybels, review the organisational culture of the church and association, and make recommendations to the church and association for future actions.

The allegations against Hybels were first detailed in a inquiry by the Chicago Tribune.