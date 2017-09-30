'Will & Grace' season 9 episode 2 release date, plot news: Grace and Karen get stuck in flooded shower

Promotional image of the "Will & Grace" revival on NBC. Facebook/ NBCWillAndGrace

In the next episode of "Will & Grace," Grace Adler (Debra Messing) and Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) get trapped in a flooded shower.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming installment titled "Who's Your Daddy," Adler and Walker get into an argument in a shower about how the latter does not need to be paid much because she does not do much work. Adler is the owner and interior designer of a studio in Manhattan and Walker works as the secretary.

Walker argued that she has helped the designer by introducing her to potential clients. However, Adler does not regard that too highly and declared that she does not need her long-time secretary, Walker. While in the shower though, the secretary accidentally locked them inside and flooded it with water via voice-activation. Based on the promotional images, comedy is going to ensue as they appear swimming inside in panic.

It remains to be seen how they are going to escape the flooded shower, and if they will be able to put their argument behind them.

In the last episode which consequently was the season premiere, Adler also got into an argument with Will Truman (Eric McCormack) because of him fancying a politician who went against his political beliefs. Truman was against the dismantling of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) but his political crush Congressman Steve Sandoval (Eddie Matos) wanted to abolish the agency. Adler called him out on his hypocrisy and a fight ensued.

Adler threatened to move out of the apartment but in the end, they were able to put aside their issues and still remain friends. They were determined not to let politics get in the way of their friendship.

"Will & Grace" season 9 episode 2 will return on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.