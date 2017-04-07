'Will & Grace' revival news: NBC orders two more episodes for sitcom revival

After NBC announced in January that the hit comedy series "Will & Grace" will return for a 10-episode limited-engagement revival, new reports have confirmed that the network ordered two additional episodes to give the upcoming reboot a total of 12 episodes.

Deadline revealed that the network expanded the number of episodes of the popular mini-series. It will bring back the wacky but lovable group composed of the gay lawyer Will Truman (Eric McCormack), his best friend and straight interior designer Grace Adler (Debra Messing), Grace's assistant Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), and Will's gay best friend Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes).

The limited series will also feature the return of series creator Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will also take over the roles of executive producers and showrunners. They will be joined by the sole director of all the eight season of the comedy sitcom James Burrows, who will also direct all the episodes of the upcoming revival.

While the network remains mum about the other details of the upcoming "Will & Grace" reboot, Messing recently chatted with PopSugar to discuss some information about what fans should expect from the upcoming reboot.

According to the actress, the reboot will immediately discuss the time gap between the series' final airing in 2006 until its revival this year. "The amount of time that's passed will be addressed very quickly. I don't know exactly how, but it will be addressed. It will start in present day, and then we're off to the races," she stated.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that fans should expect the same brand of jokes that the series is known for. "It's the classic Will & Grace where the objective is to make you laugh, but also we were known for being edgy, progressive, and for shining a light on every aspect of our culture. Politics, pop culture . . . everything is going to be fodder for comedy," she also said. This means that fans could expect to hear the characters make fun of the current political and social situation in the country.

The network is expected to release the premiere of "Will & Grace" revival during the 2017–2018 season.