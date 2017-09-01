'Will & Grace' releases new promo trailer; Leo, Loraine set to return on the show

"Will & Grace" is slated to return for a revival season this coming September. "Will & Grace" official Facebook page

The return of "Will and Grace" on television is one of the most exciting things to look forward to this September, and fans are surely in for a treat based on the latest promo teaser of the show released last week. Also, aside from the main cast members returning for the show's comeback, some supporting characters are, apparently, on board as well.

The first few clips showed some of the unforgettable scenes featured in the show, as well as new footage showing Jack (Sean Hayes) giving his opinion about Grindr. "Grindr has gotten so skanky," he said in the promo, adding, "I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling."

Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) are also shown still living together and having the time of their lives, which means that the show's developers made sure on their word that they would discard the original series finale back in 2006.

However, that does not mean Leo (Harry Connick Jr) will not be making an appearance on the show. Even though the developers promised to undo the way the series ended — with Grace ending up with Leo and their daughter and Will with his son — his return to the show is confirmed, with Messing sharing a selfie with herself and Connick Jr. on her Instagram account.

""Time to swooooooonnnnn," Messing wrote in her caption. "Yup! He's backkkkkkkkkkkk. That southern gentleman that stole all of our hearts @harryconnickjr. There will never be another Leo."

Megan Mullaly, who plays Karen in the series, also shared her excitement working with Connick Jr. once again, as shown in her Instagram post. "This one. SUCH A GREAT GUY. So fun to be around," she wrote, adding, "We love you @harryconnickjr welcome back!"

Aside from Connick Jr, Minnie Driver is set to return as well. As usual, she's going to play Karen's arch-nemesis in the show, Loraine, according to TV Line.

It is not yet confirmed whether Driver will be a recurring character on the new season of "Will & Grace," as she currently stars on ABC's "Speechless," but she is already slated to guest star in one episode. Fans of the show can remember how she and Karen are always at each other's throats, something viewers can expect when Driver returns to the show.

The new season of "Will & Grace" will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.