'Will & Grace' release date news: Why the stars said yes to the revival

A promotional image for the "Will & Grace" revival on NBC. Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace

"Will & Grace" is confirmed to return to NBC this week after being off the air since 2006. The actors recently revealed why they decided to agree to work on the show's revival and reprise their roles.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actors Debra Messing (Grace Adler), Eric McCormack (Will Truman), Sean Hayes (Jack McFarland) and Megan Mullally (Karen Walker) explained why they decided to do a revival of the show. Apparently, they not only thought it would be a good idea but also because they have genuine love for the show and its story.

McCormack said that "Will & Grace" is a great show and a great piece of history. He continued by saying, "We're very proud of it." The actor was confident in Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the show's creators, when it came to the outcome of their return to television.

The only question he asked them was that if they had stories to actually tell in the revival and the two creators said yes. McCormack didn't even think twice and just agreed to reprise his role.

For those who are not aware, "Will & Grace" isn't the only show from the '90s offered to return to TV. Sitcoms like "Friends" is another example but the stars of the show didn't want to do it anymore. In the case of "Will & Grace," it was a unanimous decision from the actors.

It would appear that the show has already gained favors from NBC executives since not only are they going to have 16 episodes in their premiere but the network has also renewed it for another season. Originally, the cast only committed to 10 episodes but the network went ahead and extended it to six more.

Catch the season premiere of "Will & Grace" on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.