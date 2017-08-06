'Will & Grace' reboot release date, plot news: Revival will forget original finale ever happened; NBC announces season 2

The comeback of "Will & Grace" will arrive in the fall and will apparently disregard the events of the series finale that happened over a decade ago.

The storyline about Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and his partner Vince D'Angelo (Bobby Cannavale) having a son, as well as Grace Adler (Debra Messing) and her husband Leo Markus (Harry Connick Jr.) having a daughter, will be thrown out and forgotten.

The series finale happened back in 2006 with Will, Grace, Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) and Karen Walker (Megan Mullaly) getting together 20 years into the future. Will and Grace's respective kids have grown and even moved into the same college dorm. This ending scenario will be disregarded, according to reports.

In the revival coming in September, the spouses and children will be removed from the storyline and take off with Will and Grace in their apartment doing their usual comedy hijinks.

McCormack recently told reporters at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour that Will is going to be dating in the rebooted season. He also said that he is aware of the major plot holes but trying to reconcile the reboot with the old finale would be impossible.

"People saw that election video and what people responded to wasn't just how funny that video was, but how the show looks the same and feels the same. And we went, 'Oh that's true! So why are we stuck with this ending that we gave it when we don't have to be?'" the actor explained.

The election video, which was posted online last year, received millions of hits and was generally liked by viewers. It was this favorable reception that prompted producers to go ahead with the reboot and even renewed it for a second season.

The reboot will run 16 episodes while season 2 will have 13 episodes.

The "Will & Grace" revival will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.