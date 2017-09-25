'Will and Grace' revival release date news, spoilers: Comedy will be more political against Trump

Promotional image of the "Will & Grace" revival on NBC. Facebook/ NBCWillAndGrace

The upcoming season of "Will & Grace" will not let up on its swipes against the Trump administration in the U.S.

The creator and cast of the upcoming season of the hit comedy made it clear at a panel recently held at the Tribeca TV Festival that the show will continue to politicize its comedy and make jabs at the current president of the U.S., Donald J. Trump.

Creator David Kohan was asked what his response would be if Trump were to call him a "son of a b---" which was what the president referred to NFL player Coiln Kaepernick who refused to stand for the National Anthem at football games. Kohan replied, "I guess I would rather be a son of a b--- than the son of someone who was arrested at a KKK rally."

In a clip of an upcoming episode that was shown to the panel, Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) casually said to Will Truman (Eric McCormack), Grace Adler (Debra Messing), and Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes), "Donnie is one of my oldest friends. I helped him pick out Melania." Melania Trump was the third wife of the president and an immigrant from the country of Slovenia.

Besides the upward tick of political comedy, the new season will have some noted guests including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich.

Kohan also said that the show will largely ignore the events of the original season's finale which aired back in 2006. Truman ended up with Vince D'Angelo (Bobby Canavale) and even adopted a son with him. However, the revival will brush past that narrative and instead, Truman will have a new gay love interest.

"Will & Grace" revival will return on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.