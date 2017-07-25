Why we must open them every day: our 5-point plan to save Britain's churches

x

Two years ago the first ever main-branch post office set within a church in the UK opened up at St James's Church in West Hampstead, London National Churches Trust

The UK has around 42,000 Christian places of worship. They are a unique combination of architecture, history and faith and a vital and much loved part of our heritage.

In England, 45 per cent of all Grade I Listed Buildings are churches and cathedrals. Last year, 57 per cent of British adults said they had visited a church, chapel or meeting house to attend a religious service, a community event or as a tourist or visitor.

The facts speak for themselves – it is clear that churches are important places in the lives of many British people, providing a physical space for spirituality, reflection, celebration, exploration.

So, earlier this year, I was dismayed when the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) announced that it was to stop its Grants for Places of Worship programme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The decision means that, for the first time since 1977, no ring-fenced public funding will be available to protect our church and chapel buildings.

HLF general grants will still be available for places of worship to bid for, but they will be competing with other, often better resourced, organisations. A real concern is that poorer churches will find it so much harder to access essential funding. And religious denominations which regard a church as solely a sacred space may find it almost impossible to meet the HLF criteria for community use.

It is not too late for the HLF to reverse this decision. Such a decision would have the support of the main Christian denominations, and the support of the public.

A new opinion poll carried out in June 2017 for the NCT by ComRes showed that out of 11 categories, cathedrals and churches were ranked by the British public as the second most important type of historic building that should be protected for future generations. Ranking only after castles, cathedrals and churches were regarded as more important than even royal palaces or country houses.

While I would very much welcome a decision to return to ring-fenced funding, the impact of the HLF decision has brought home to me all too clearly the dangers of relying too much on funding from the state and state run bodies.

So, in our new Annual Review, I have set out a five point plan to help secure the future of the UK's church buildings.

The main features are:

1. Prioritise the maintenance of church buildings.

It is generally much more cost-effective to look after historic churches through regular maintenance rather than having to undertake often expensive structural repairs because the condition of a building has been allowed to deteriorate. Resources and the funding paradigm should therefore move away from repair and replacement to maintenance and conservation.

New ways should also be found to help the volunteers who look after church buildings to keep them in good repair. For example, our new 'MaintenanceBooker' website, launched in February 2017, shows that new technology can make it easier to get professional help to maintain church buildings.

2. Help more churches become centres for the community.

Many churches want to do more to open their buildings to their local community and be used as venues for the arts, leisure, social action and other community activities and even host public services such as post offices, libraries and GP surgeries.

That's why our grants programme funds the installation of modern facilities, such as toilets and kitchens, allowing churches to become community hubs. This helps to strengthen local economies and also builds social cohesion.

3. Put churches firmly on the visitor and tourist map.

Churches, chapels and meeting houses are treasure houses of heritage and history and much more should be done to help them attract visitors.

The National Churches Trust's 'ExploreChurches' website provides the UK with a high quality website for church visitors and tourism.

Closer co-operation between partners in the tourism, heritage and church sectors would help bring many more people into churches. This is a form of soft evangelisation. But attracting visitors also brings with it additional income through donations and gift purchases.

4. Create a one-stop shop for churches applying for funding for repairs and maintenance.

The UK's churches will always require funding from a variety of sources to pay for repairs, maintenance and new facilities. But churches seeking funding have to navigate a ridiculously complex web of grant-giving trusts, foundations and heritage organisations to access the money they need.

The church heritage sector should start work now on streamlining the grant application process, possibly through creating a funding portal. This would allow churches to submit one application to reach as many potential funders as possible.

5. Open church buildings every day.

Church buildings need to be open every day so the public can enjoy their beauty, history and sense of prayerfulness.

There is still a widespread view that churches need to be kept locked to prevent theft or vandalism. But an open church can often be safer as the local community then becomes more engaged with the building.

Vital role in the life of our nation

As the National Churches Trust moves into its second decade, taking forward the work of the Historic Churches Preservation Trust, we will further develop our five point plan in partnership with those involved in looking after church buildings at the national, denominational and local level.

Too many of the UK's churches, chapels and meeting houses are still fighting a battle against the ravages of time. We need to make sure they get the support, maintenance, funding and repairs that are essential in ensuring they can continue to play a vital role in the life and well-being of people and our nation for many, many years to come.

Luke March has served as Chairman of the National Churches Trust since 2012. He is also a Lay Canon on the Chapter of Salisbury Cathedral. Educated in Eastbourne and Durham University where he read Law and Politics, he has been on the Council of St John's College Durham since 2008. For more information visit www.nationalchurchestrust.org. Follow on Twitter @natchurchtrust