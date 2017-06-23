Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians

x

Rod Dreher's The Benedict Option is one of the most widely discussed Christian books of 2017. Its proposed strategy for helping the Church engage in post-Christian America draws on the figure of Benedict of Nursia, who created a form of life able to resist the lure of a pagan society. Dreher suggests that Christians today similarly need to cultivate a countercultural life, a way of living shaped by Scripture and the ancient Church.

While such a model is attractive to some, The Benedict Option has not been without its critics, with Krish Kandiah recently writing of his frustration with the book. While accepting some of Dreher's cultural analysis, Kandiah criticises The Benedict Option for – among other reasons – its 'pessimistic tone and... isolationistic vision', its focus on sexual ethics to the exclusion of other social issues, and its lack of engagement with the Bible, and particularly Jesus.

While I share some of Kandiah's concerns, my own view of The Benedict Option is far more positive. Kandiah faults Dreher for his lack of biblical engagement, but Dreher offers a helpful take on what living as 'foreigners and exiles' (1 Peter 2:11) means for Christians at this historical moment. Although written for an American audience, the book can serve British Christians as they think about what it means to keep faith in a society hostile to the claims of Christianity.

Here, then, are five reasons to value The Benedict Option.

First, the Benedict Option emphasises the need for intentional discipleship.

Dreher's work describes how American society makes it increasingly difficult to keep the faith, and points to ways in which culture, education and technology threaten the Church. He also shares research on the lack of orthodox faith among Christians, many of whom embrace the distortion of 'moralistic therapeutic deism' over a commitment to the triune God of grace. If there ever was a time when American culture nurtured the faith of Christians, that time has surely past.

Dreher's observations about society are also true of Britain, and perhaps even more so. As Kandiah recognises, this is one area where The Benedict Option can be helpful. The Church is not particularly successful at helping people keep the faith in a hostile culture, and less successful in ensuring its transmission to the next generation. Dreher offers a wake-up call to the Church, an invitation to tackle the cultural weeds that threaten the seed of the gospel.

Second, the Benedict Option shows the need for thick webs of relationships between Christians.

Such a theme runs like a thread through the book, with Dreher encouraging Christians to spend time with other followers of Jesus where together they can learn to deeply inhabit their faith. This might mean choosing to move neighbourhood to be closer to other Christians, setting up reading groups on Christian classics, meeting with Christians of other traditions, and helping one's children to build rich relationships with other followers of Christ.

Dreher proposes that this is key for children too, and suggests that Christians should consider Classical Christian Schools (in the US) or home-schooling their children. While – with Kandiah – I have reservations here, Dreher's point that Christian parents need to think carefully about the ways in which the school environment can shape their children is helpful. While for many of us it won't mean home-schooling, for all of us it should mean ensuring our children's faith is supported through a web of different relationships, both within school (if possible) and within the wider community of the church.

Third, the Benedict Option rightly identifies issues of sexuality as a particular challenge to Christians in western society. Kandiah chastises Dreher for focusing on issues of LGBT to the apparent exclusion of other matters, and yet Dreher does so because this is where many Christians are facing opposition to their faith. This is particularly the case if Christians hold positions of public office, and the recent resignation of Tim Farron suggests that this is true in Britain too. Dreher also highlights the damaging effects of pornography and the spiritual and moral threat it poses, particularly for our young people.

Dreher does not argue that advocates of the sexual revolution are worse sinners than anyone else, but rather that the narrative of sexual self-actualisation is so deeply embedded in western culture that Christians who hold traditional views on sex will be increasingly marginalised. Christians need to resist the revolution and create a culture capable of affirming the goodness of sex while resisting its distortions. This side of the Atlantic, Glynn Harrison's A Better Story makes a similar point.

Fourth, Dreher offers a host of ideas for Christians seeking to develop faith-sustaining communities. The Benedict Option does not simply lament contemporary culture, but explores ways to strengthen the Church as a countercultural community. Suggestions are dotted throughout its pages, such as practising the discipline of fasting (embracing an ancient – and biblical – form of asceticism), recovering liturgical worship, making one's home a 'domestic monastery', reaching out to single members of a church and removing smartphones from children!

While readers will not be persuaded by all Dreher's suggestions, they do seek to flesh out ideas for nurturing faith in community. Dreher is keen to start a conversation rather than lay out a road-map, and so his ideas can stimulate and start a discussion. Many of them can help Christians think more deeply about their current approach to faith and culture.

Fifth, the Benedict Option still calls Christians to engage in public life. Kandiah's criticism of Dreher's work for being 'isolationistic' is misguided. While Dreher is pessimistic about the potential of mainstream politics to re-establish a society tolerant of Christian claims, he encourages political engagement at the local level, including advocacy for religious liberty rights. While he also writes about an 'antipolitical politics', this is his way of saying that nurturing culture is more important that changing politicians. Dreher does not argue that Christians should withdraw from public life but rather that they should build and strengthen their communities to sustain the faith for the next generation.

Kandiah is also concerned that Dreher's vision gives little attention to mission. While this is not an explicit focus of the work, Dreher explains that a Benedict Option community ought to 'be open to the world, to share the bounty of God's love with those who lack it' (page 72). This is hardly expressive of a bunker mentality. Elsewhere, Dreher calls Christians to 'evangelize with goodness and beauty' (page 117), showing through their life together the character and call of God. If – as Lesslie Newbigin famously put it – the Church is the 'hermeneutic of the gospel', then the call to a more faithful Church also serves the call to mission.

Dreher's book on The Benedict Option is not the last word on the subject, but it can be the start of a fruitful conversation about faithful living in a post-Christian society. In that respect, The Benedict Option is a good read for British Christians too.

Ed Mackenzie is the author (with Steve Emery-Wright) of 'Networks for Faith Formation: Relational Bonds and the Spiritual Growth of Youth' (Wipf&Stock, 2017), and co-host of The Together with God Podcast.