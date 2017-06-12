Why it's cool to be a Christian

x

There is a common misconception made by many people that the second you give your life to Christ you cant be a cool Christian and must follow thousands of rules. But as believers, we know that is just simply not the case.

Don't let anyone tell you it's not cool to be a Christian chiesADIbeinasco

Don't let anyone tell you that it's not cool to be a Christian, becuse it sure is! The Christian life is one of the most joyful and meaningful life there is. The Christian life is the ultimate life. The Bible says that Jesus came to give us life, abundant life.

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. – John 10:10. We can have that life when we start to live for Jesus and with him. The Christian life is so much more than going to church, doing routinely prayers every morning and evening and singing psalms, it's a living relationship with God every single day. So make the most of it, because we wont have this amazing opportunity forever. When you become a Christian God becomes your best friend, a friend whom you can share everything with. Now tell me that isn't a blessing.

And you don't have to cut your hair or change the way you look either just because you are a Christian. The Bible tells us clearly that God looks at our inner body not on our outer look. He judges us solely by our hearts. That what's counts to God not if you wear a long sleeved jumper or jeans.

1 Samuel 16:7 says, 'But the Lord said to Samuel, Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.'

Advertisement

And you know what? God still loves you even if you hate Him and not many people can do that. God still loves you even if you are thief, sinner, liar or anything else. No matter who you are and no matter what you may have done in the past God still loves you and there is so much beauty in that alone. He doesn't like your evil ways of course but He still loves you as a person and always the same.

He even loved you so much that He sent His only son Jesus here to earth to die for your sins.

John 3 :16 – For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Jesus never did anything wrong, but still he was willing to die for your sins on the cross.

Hebrews 4:15 – For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathise with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are – yet he did not sin.

He took your penalty in your place. And if you believe that Jesus did this for you and receive him as Lord of your life, God promises that He will forgive you all your sins and give you a brand new life in communion with Him.

Romans 10:9-10 – If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come. The old has gone, the new is here.

So congratualate yourself for being on such an amazing journey. Not many people can speak about how cool, loving, compassionate and caring their father is. But you can, and if you ask me, I think that makes you pretty cool.