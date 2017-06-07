Why is walking by faith so difficult to do?

x

"For we walk by faith, not by sight." – 2 Corinthians 5:7

If we are honest enough to admit it, many of us who profess to believe in Christ find it hard to live by faith, not by sight. We find it hard to obey God's Word to preach the Gospel, do good to those we don't know and won't benefit from, to love our enemies, and to give our lives for Him who died for us. Why is it so hard?

Seeing is a natural thing

The normal man sees through his eyes, and does things based on what he sees. He wakes up in the morning, goes through the day's routines and usual schedules, travels to where he needs to go to, and does things he needs to do according to how he sees fit.

The usual man is governed by his senses. He responds to stimuli that he receives through his senses of sight, smell, hearing, touch, and taste. Simply put, he lives his life based on what he knows and is certain to be true based on evidences he can observe. "Seeing is believing," so to speak.

Seeing with supernatural eyes

The life that God calls us to live, on the other hand, requires us to trust in what we cannot see with our natural eyes, rely on what we cannot touch physically, and believe what we are unable to observe with our senses.

The life that God calls all believers to is based on what we believe in – the Lord Jesus Christ. We cannot see God, and neither can we touch Him physically. We are called to simply believe in Christ, and from this belief we are given sight: to see the Kingdom of God (see John 3:3).

We are called to believe in something we don't see, but can be certain of:

"He who has received His testimony has certified that God is true." (john 3:33)

Why it's hard to walk by faith

So why is it hard for us to walk by faith? Perhaps, the answer isn't really hard to realize: perhaps the answer is simply because we don't really believe in Christ and in what He has done for us. That's going to be a problem.

You see, friends, anyone who truly loves Jesus Christ will do what He says (see John 14:15, 23). Anyone who believes in Christ will not be ashamed of the Gospel, understanding that the life Christian life is lived in faith:

"For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ. For it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. or in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith. As it is written, "The just shall live by faith."" (Romans 1:16-17)