Why God lets His people experience spiritual darkness

Many Christians all over the world wonder why God allows His people to experience spiritual darkness. Some ask, "how could God allow me to experience this?"

If you're that person, let me encourage you: there's a purpose for that.

A world of darkness

Friends, it's a fact that the world we live in is marred by sin. From the time Adam and Eve sinned, the world, which was put under their dominion (see Genesis 1:26-30), began seeing death and decay. Simply put, we are living in a fallen world.

Because we live in a fallen world, we can't and must not expect that there's no darkness around us. Where sin is, there will always be darkness.

Think about what the Lord Jesus says about sin and darkness in John 3:19-20, saying:

"And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed."

Friends, the Lord Jesus Himself said that sin loves to hide. Where there is sin, either unconfessed or cherished, there will always be darkness.

Spiritual darkness

But what if you, a Christian who lives a repentant life devoid of intentional and cherished sin, experience darkness? Does that mean that you love sin and want to hide it from God? No, it doesn't mean that!

Again, we live in a world of darkness that is continually being ravaged by sin. Satan still tries to cover the earth in darkness even when he knows he was already defeated and put to shame by Christ on the cross!

"Having disarmed principalities and powers, He (Jesus) made a public spectacle of them (the devil and his minions), triumphing over them in it." (Colossians 2:15, emphasis mine)

So why does God allow His people to experience spiritual darkness if Christ has already defeated Satan? Let me give you two reasons:

1. For His people to seek Him

First, it's for His people to seek Him. Did you know that Jeremiah 29:11, one of the most quoted verse in the Bible, was mentioned at a time when the people of Jerusalem were captive in Babylon? In their captivity, God promised them,

"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart. I will be found by you, says the Lord, and I will bring you back from your captivity..." (Jeremiah 29:11-14)

2. For His people to shine for Him

Another very important reason for this is so that we would shine! Did you know that in Christ, we are lights that should shine in this world to the glory of the Father? Think about what Jesus said:

"You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven." (Matthew 5:14-16)

Rejoice!

Friends, when God allows us to experience spiritual darkness, it's an opportunity for us to seek Him and shine for Him. It's a win-win situation when we have faith in God!

I leave you with this passage that all Christians must take to heart:

"Arise, shine; For your light has come! And the glory of the Lord is risen upon you. For behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and deep darkness the people; But the Lord will arise over you, and His glory will be seen upon you. The Gentiles shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising." (Isaiah 60:1-3)