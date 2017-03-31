Why do problems come and what's the solution to all of them?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Little children, let no one deceive you. The one who does righteousness is righteous, just as Christ is righteous. Whoever practices sin is of the devil, for the devil has been sinning from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was revealed, that He might destroy the works of the devil. Whoever has been born of God does not practice sin, for His seed remains in him. And he cannot keep on sinning, because he has been born of God." – 1 John 3:7-9

Do you know that problems aren't part of God's original plan for earth? Why then do we have problems? Moreover, what is the solution to all of the world's problems? Let's talk.

Where problems come from

Friends, problems entered the earth after Adam and Eve committed the first human sin. Right after creating everything, God put Adam in the garden to take care of it, and told him:

"Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat, but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat from it you will surely die." (Genesis 2:16-17)

In Genesis 3, we read that after Adam and Eve disobeyed God and ate the fruit, death did come into the picture by way of various problems. Life changed drastically for them: they were thrown out of the Garden, were cursed with work and toiling hard to eat, and worse of all, were separated from God.

Truth be told, God designed that garden to be perfect. However, because of sin, we are unable to experience that. Instead, we experience the opposite of that.

"Where do wars and fights among you come from? Do they not come from your lusts that war in your body? You lust and do not have, so you kill. You desire to have and cannot obtain. You fight and war. Yet you do not have, because you do not ask. You ask, and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your passions." (James 4:1-3)

The solution

Many of us try to find solutions to the problems we face. What we don't see or understand, though, is that the solution has already been given through the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Bible tells us that Christ Jesus came to undo or destroy the works of the enemy. After the serpent deceived Eve, the first couple sinned and allowed sin and death to enter the world. Thankfully, Christ has come to destroy that.

And so, friends, while Satan and his factions want us all wallowing in the miry clay of sin, Christ Jesus wants us coming clean and freed from sin. What the enemy has done against us, Christ has come to undo.

Let's all look at the cross of Christ again.