Why did Scientologists turn up outside Grenfell Tower?

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

Fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in west LondonReuters

Reports say that in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in west London, Scientologists are attempting to increase their influence in London and elsewhere.

The Evening Standard carries a report on the activities of the organisation, formally known as the Church of Scientology but which has nothing to do with Christianity. The religion was invented by science fiction author L Ron Hubbard in the 1950s.

According to the reports, Scientologists set up a tent at the Grenfell Tower site, where at least 80 people died in a horrific fire. Many other religious groups including various Christian denominations did likewise, but the Standard says while Christians and others were aiming simply to bring relief, Scientologists were also offering what they refer to as an 'assist'. This part of their religious process was reportedly offered to those at the site.

Scientology has been the subject of a number of exposés in recent years, including films made by former members. The upper echelons of the organisation are very secretive, with a number of high profile celebrities known to be members.

Scientologists' activities are restricted in some countries, while others deny them charitable status. In the UK there are no restrictions on their activities. They have a large building in the City of London as well as a major base in East Grinstead.

