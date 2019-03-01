Why the 'healing ninjas' are wrong: God shows up in our suffering

We don't like suffering, do we?

Everything today appears to be aimed at keeping pain to the minimum, getting rid of symptoms quickly and avoiding at all costs anything that might cause us discomfort.

Adverts about having a cold tell us other simpler treatments 'won't cut it' and implore us to go straight to their maximum strength medication.

Pixabay We expect science to be able to fix our medical problems.

Suffering is an anathema and it seems it no longer has a place in our Christian faith either.

I'm all for protecting ourselves against unnecessary pain, but I'm finding that in the name of having a comfortable – often referred to as a 'victorious' life, we may be missing out.

I've read too many social media memes that tell me Jesus doesn't want me to suffer and it makes me somewhat cross. It seems we have to avoid discomfort at all costs.

This is a mindset that is gradually creeping into the way we live our faith. Living with suffering is something to be pitied and keeping our faith despite the pain is overlooked. Living sacrificially by standing with others who suffer in spite of the cost to ourselves is becoming a dying art, because we can no longer bear to look at the raw face of pain.

I see the platform given to many people with a testimony of triumph, but to very few people who say how God has walked with them in their suffering, and continues to comfort them. Is this because saying we are still in the midst of suffering is a bad advert for faith?

I see this in how people are with me. My pain and disability becomes something to be solved, to be covered up and if possible – healed.

Suffering is seen by some as not compatible with faith, and yet my Bible tells me it is. My understanding of Jesus shows me there is a place for suffering and for sacrifice.

Think of those memes that say, 'Jesus is telling me he is going to bring an end to your suffering today' (With the obligatory 'type amen to receive this' at the end). They fly in the face of what David writes in the Psalms, and Paul writes in the epistles.

By doing this, are we giving the impression that only people who have no problems can be part of our churches? Are we telling our children that pain, problems and suffering means they have failed, thus reducing their spiritual resilience in the face of difficulties?

Suffering is a part of life, being hurt is a part of life, grief is a part of life. How we walk those paths of suffering can be something beautiful in their own right.

Yes, that's right – something beautiful.

Some of the most beautiful and impactful ministries I see today come from a place of brokenness and pain.

Paul tells us in Romans 5 to glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance, character and hope.

2 Corinthians 12: 9-10 are well known verses: 'But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ's sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.'

Sometimes we skip over those words due to familiarity – but this is a direct revelation to Paul from God! He's not saying he'll take the suffering away if he types amen, he's acknowledging to Paul that suffering exists, and that he, God, shows up best in that weakness.

Some of the Christians who have had the most influence in my life have faced suffering, and I have learnt much from how they have walked that path with God – God's power shining bright through them.

Therefore, if what I call a 'healing ninja' comes up to me wanting to pray for healing, I take great delight in telling them that by doing this they could be dimming God's glory shining through my weakness. It usually only produces a puzzled look – but hey – it's worth a try!

So to all of you out there who are in the middle of trials and suffering, my prayer is 'May God shine brightly in the midst of the pain as he walks with you every step of the way.' I celebrate you.

And to those who want to fix those of us walking through suffering – what ever it looks like; disability, grief or mental illness, I say, 'It may not be fixable, but take the time to stop and see the beauty of faith in the middle of the pain. You may learn something of God's power – even without a miraculous cure taking place.'

Kay Morgan-Gurr is chair of Children Matter and co-founder of the Additional Needs Alliance. Follow her on Twitter @KayMorgan_Gurr