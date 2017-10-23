US
Bishop of Manchester: Government, not poorest, should bear burden of Universal Credit failures
Day one, year zero: October 23, 4004 BC
Yes, 'Gunpowder' is violent – that's what happens when religion goes bad
Australia same-sex marriage poll: Perth Church leaders come out for 'yes' vote
Greek Orthodox Church's transgender prayer NOT for transition surgery, hierarchy insists
Pastor marries couples 'living in sin' after her vision from God
L'Arche founder Jean Vanier recovering in hospital after having stent fitted
How can the UK Church retain its children and young people?
Pope Francis slaps down cardinal: You cannot 'impose' your interpretations of liturgy
Catholic leaders attack 'erosion of respect' for doctors who oppose abortion

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders prays to God for help before every briefing

Christian Today staff writer

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

It's not an easy task to go out and take questions from a hostile media on behalf of the U.S. President's administration and that's why Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks to above for a helping hand.

As the White House press secretary, Sanders is expected to keep a cool head and answer questions on all kinds of matters with clarity and intelligence.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Sanders said she loved her job but she regards as an unprecedented level of hostility from the press towards the Trump administration.

It's little wonder the devout Christian daughter of pastor-turned-politician Mike Huckabee looks to God before she goes into every press briefing.

'I'll also say a little prayer of 'God help me' every day right before walking into that room,' she said.

Being the spokesperson for the Trump administration is a huge responsibility and not one she takes lightly. The word she uses is 'awe.'

'I've always said if I ever walk into the building and I'm not in awe of being here and being part of it, then I've been here too long and it's time to go,' Sanders said.

'Thankfully, I still feel a sense of reverence every time I step into the building, certainly every time I step into the briefing room. And I hope I never lose that.'

When it comes to facing the press, she accepts that some tension is always going to be there regardless of who is in the White House. But she feels there is more hostility than usual towards Trump and his administration.

'I do think there is a heightened tension certainly between this administration and the press,' she said.

'I've been around press and worked in politics my entire life and I've never experienced the level of hostility that I think we see day to day.'

More News in US
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY