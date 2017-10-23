White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders prays to God for help before every briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

It's not an easy task to go out and take questions from a hostile media on behalf of the U.S. President's administration and that's why Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks to above for a helping hand.

As the White House press secretary, Sanders is expected to keep a cool head and answer questions on all kinds of matters with clarity and intelligence.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Sanders said she loved her job but she regards as an unprecedented level of hostility from the press towards the Trump administration.

It's little wonder the devout Christian daughter of pastor-turned-politician Mike Huckabee looks to God before she goes into every press briefing.

'I'll also say a little prayer of 'God help me' every day right before walking into that room,' she said.

Being the spokesperson for the Trump administration is a huge responsibility and not one she takes lightly. The word she uses is 'awe.'

'I've always said if I ever walk into the building and I'm not in awe of being here and being part of it, then I've been here too long and it's time to go,' Sanders said.

'Thankfully, I still feel a sense of reverence every time I step into the building, certainly every time I step into the briefing room. And I hope I never lose that.'

When it comes to facing the press, she accepts that some tension is always going to be there regardless of who is in the White House. But she feels there is more hostility than usual towards Trump and his administration.

'I do think there is a heightened tension certainly between this administration and the press,' she said.

'I've been around press and worked in politics my entire life and I've never experienced the level of hostility that I think we see day to day.'